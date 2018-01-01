Paul Hogan wants to produce new Crocodile Dundee movie

Paul Hogan is interested in making another Crocodile Dundee film, but only on the condition that he is behind the scenes.

The 78-year-old played outback adventurer Michael "Crocodile" Dundee in the trilogy, which returned to the spotlight following this year's Super Bowl (04Feb18), where Tourism Australia played an advertisement disguised as a faux trailer for an imagined sequel to the movie series. Though Paul has previously claimed he wouldn't be adding another installment to the franchise, media mogul Kerry Stokes has now revealed otherwise.

"I spoke to Paul Hogan about that... he would like to produce it now but not act in it. Pass on the mantle," the Seven network owner told NT News.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who starred in the Tourism Australia commercial alongside Danny McBride as well as fellow Australian movie stars Margot Robbie and Hugh Jackman, has since revealed that he'd "definitely be open to discussions" about making a Crocodile Dundee reboot a reality. And Kerry thinks the Thor: Ragnarok star would make the perfect leading man.

“I think there are many reasons why it could be attractive to make Crocodile Dundee again and if you get Hemsworth to play Dundee that would be pretty neat," said the 77-year-old. “I think Qantas (Australian airline) should invest in a movie like this. I think the worldwide tourism value... would be sensational.”

The Australian publication has created its own Bring Back Dundee petition, which has garnered nearly 7000 signatures to date.

Previously, actress Rebel Wilson wrote on Twitter that she had approached Paul with an idea for a female fronted reboot but had been rebuffed.

However, Chris shared that if his version is not made, he'd love to see the Pitch Perfect star take on the role instead, adding, "She'd be a better one than I'd be, she can sing too so we could do a musical version."