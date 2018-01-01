Oprah Winfrey bought Mindy Kaling 'the most amazing gift' after she gave birth

Oprah Winfrey sent Mindy Kaling a touching gift after her A Wrinkle In Time co-star gave birth to her first child.

Mindy welcomed her daughter Katherine last December (17), after her secret baby news was brought to public attention when Oprah accidentally spilled the beans. However, The Mindy Project creator shared that her friend more than made up for her slip of tongue with the "amazing" gift she sent to baby Katherine.

"I got a call from my assistant. She said, 'Oprah's assistant contacted me, she'd like to drop off a present,'" recalled the 38-year-old in an interview with USA Today. "I'm thinking, that's so nice, like, (it's) probably flowers. That's really nice Oprah remembered."

However, the comedian went on to reveal that present was much larger than anticipated, and the talk show host had no choice but to transport the mystery gift in a "U-Haul truck."

"They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children's literature," Mindy smiled, joking she had to skip work in order to wait for the surprise delivery. "And I held my baby up to it and I said, 'Did you see what Miss Winfrey did for you?'"

Oprah gave her heartfelt gesture an additional personal touch by inscribing every book with the words 'Katherine's Book Club,' but the 64-year-old confessed that she wasn't entirely happy with the final result.

"It wasn't as perfect as I wanted it to be. It was the best I could do," she admitted, adding that she wanted the bookcase to resemble the treehouse the new mum's character, Mrs. Who, lives in in the upcoming Disney movie.

"Now it only looks like a beautiful castle," joked Mindy. "It's the most amazing gift."