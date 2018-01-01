Kim Kardashian talks fears over having third baby via surrogate

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her anxieties over using a surrogate to carry her third child.

The TV personality struggled with serious health issues during her pregnancies with four-year-old daughter North and son Saint, two, whom she shares with her husband Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye confirmed a surrogate was carrying their third baby in September (17) and announced the arrival of daughter Chicago last month (Jan18), but the star admitted she had some reservations about the process on the latest episode of her family's reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Even though I will appreciate not having to gain the weight and then lose the weight ... I so would have rather have done it on my own," she said in a conversation with her sister Khloe Kardashian in the episode which aired in the U.S. on Sunday night (25Feb18), adding, "I just hope I care as much. Everyone says it's no different."

During the episode, Kim's younger sister Khloe Kardashian also spoke about her pregnancy, after announcing in December that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together. However, she explained that she currently has no plans to tie the knot with the basketball player, having previously had a tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

"I was married before and it didn't do anything. ... I'm in a good healthy relationship," she shared.

On the topic of babies, eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian divulged that she hasn't ruled out having another child and was considering freezing her eggs. While she already has sons Mason, eight, and Reign, three, as well as five-year-old daughter Penelope with her ex-partner Scott Disick, the brunette beauty admitted that she's not "done having kids in life."