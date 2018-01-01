NEWS Taylor Swift, Jumanji, and Guardians sequel lead Kids' Choice nominees Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle lead the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards nominations with three nods apiece.



Taylor will go head to head with pop rival Katy Perry and pal Selena Gomez in the Favorite Female Artist category, in addition to Beyonce, Demi Lovato, and Pink, and her 2017 hit Look What You Made Me Do will compete with Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber, and Daddy Yankee's Despacito (Remix), HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran's Shape of You, among others, for Favorite Song.



Swift is also up for Favorite Global Music Star, alongside DJ Black Coffee (Africa), BTS (Asia), Lorde (Australia/New Zealand), Maluma (South America), The Vamps (U.K.), and Zara Larsson (Europe).



Sheeran will compete for Favorite Male Artist, facing off with Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Kendrick Lamar, and Shawn Mendes, and Favorite Music Group will be a fight between Fifth Harmony, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, The Chainsmokers, and Twenty One Pilots.



Favorite Breakout Artist contenders are Alessia Cara, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Khalid, and Noah Cyrus.



Meanwhile, both the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel and Jumanji are up for Favorite Movie, while the stars of the films, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne Johnson are among the Favorite Movie Actor and Actress nominees.



Potential double winners at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards include Imagine Dragons, Pitch Perfect 3, Beauty & the Beast, Wonder Woman, Sheeran, DJ Khaled, and Gomez.



Wrestler and movie star John Cena will return to host the ceremony on 25 March (18).

