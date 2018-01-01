James Gunn defends Chris Pratt over Kevin Smith Twitter message

James Gunn has come to Chris Pratt's defence after the Guardians of the Galaxy star was criticised for a tweet he sent to filmmaker Kevin Smith as he recovers from a heart attack.

The Clerks filmmaker fell ill on Sunday (25Feb18) and Pratt was among the celebrities who reached out to him on social media to wish him well.

"Kevin we don't know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I'm praying my a** off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer," he wrote. "Can you please pray with me people!?"

"Praying for you," he adds. "I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior (in) HS (high school)..."

Chris' message was applauded by many but some criticised the actor for offering up prayers, arguing that thoughts and prayers are not enough when it comes to tragedies - like the recent mass shooting at a Florida school, which claimed the lives of 17 people.

"So I just read Chris Pratt's tweet to Kevin Smith saying he would pray for him & made the mistake of reading the comments, many of which go off on Chris for saying he'd pray," Gunn wrote. "I think people misunderstand the backlash against 'thoughts & prayers'.

"If I am ever sick I will gratefully accept any of your thoughts and prayers," the filmmaker continued. "And will not be as grateful for some random fan knocking down my doctor and performing his own brand of kick a** surgery on me. Love to you all. Have a great week."

Chris, who worked with James on both Guardians movies, has yet to comment on the controversy.