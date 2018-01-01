Leonardo DiCaprio donates $1 million to create marine reserves in the Seychelles

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged $1 million (£716,000) to help protect the marine ecosystem off the coast of the Seychelles.

The Revenant star has joined forces with officials from The Nature Conservancy to hand over the funds to the nation's leaders in a bid to safeguard the area from illegal fishing, energy developments, and the impact of climate change.

The $1 million donation will fund the creation of two marine reserves in the Indian Ocean.

"These protections mean that all species living in these waters or migrating through them are now far better shielded from overfishing, pollution, and climate change," DiCaprio shares in a statement.

The actor has made a number of similar hand outs in recent months, after announcing he would be handing out $20 million (£14.3 million) in grants to good causes around the world to help tackle climate change.

Leonardo announced his plan during a speech at a climate change conference at Yale University in September (17), stating, "We are proud to support the work of over 100 organisations at home and abroad.

"These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations - and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change."

He added, "There exist today many proven technologies in renewable energy, clean transportation, and sustainable agriculture, that we can begin (to use to) build a brighter future for all of us.

"Our challenge is to find new ways to power our lives, employ millions of people and turn every individual into an advocate for clean air and drinkable water. We must demand that politicians accept climate science and make bold commitments before it is too late."

Through the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, the movie star and eco warrior has handed out over $80 million (£57.3 million) since 1998.