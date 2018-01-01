Heidi Klum wants a hot date with Drake or Joaquin Phoenix

Heidi Klum has the hots for Drake and Joaquin Phoenix as she considers dating again after her split from longtime toyboy Vito Schnabel.

The model recently taped an appearance on pal Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and revealed she's ready to get back in the dating pool again after ending her romance with Schnabel last September (17).

And when Ellen decided to help her guest decide on a new partner, Heidi picked out Drake and Phoenix in a photo game of Who'd You Rather.

Klum, who was married to singer Seal, picked the rapper over Brad Pitt, Jake Gyllenhaal and the other celebrity men on offer, telling Ellen, "I mean, look at that muscle", but she eventually traded the God's Plan hitmaker for quirky Joaquin, revealing she had a "soft spot" to the Gladiator star.

Telling DeGeneres she's "very single and very ready to mingle", Klum also opened up about backlash she has experienced for modelling her own lingerie items for her latest Heidi Klum Intimates collection.

"Sometimes people say, 'You're 44, you're turning 45, why are you not giving the baton to someone else?'" she explained. "But I always think, there's a lot of women, my age, 50, 60, 70... Do we have an expiration date? Can we also not feel sexy? I feel sexy in my skin.

"Why do we always have to see 20 or 30 year olds, nothing against them in campaigns, but why cannot an older woman also be in a campaign? So, I'm still doing it."

Heidi's chat with Ellen will air on Monday (26Feb18).