Bill Cosby thanks fans for support after daughter's death

Bill Cosby's representative has thanked fans for their condolences following the death of his daughter Ensa.

The news of the 44-year-old's death in Massachusetts emerged online on Monday (26Feb18), and now the comedian's spokesperson has confirmed she passed away on Friday night (23Feb18) after a battle with renal disease, a chronic kidney condition.

"The Cosby Family thanks many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease," Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt shares in a short statement.

The heartbreaking loss occurred more than 20 years after the actor's son Ennis was murdered during a failed robbery attempt in 1997.

Ensa had supported her dad throughout his legal troubles, and during his court battle with alleged rape victim Andrea Constand last year (17), she insisted her father was innocent, despite facing a multitude of other allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal."

The veteran actor maintains his innocence against Constand's sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 2004, and his lawyers recently asked a judge to postpone the start of his sexual assault retrial if prosecutors are granted permission to have a string of other alleged victims testify in court.

The embattled comedian's first face-off with Constand ended in a mistrial ruling last June (17), and after an initial delay due to a reshuffling of defence lawyers, a new start date was scheduled for 2 April (18) in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors are reportedly seeking to have up to 19 other women, including model Janice Dickinson, give evidence about their alleged experiences with Cosby in a bid to establish a pattern of behaviour.

Cosby stands accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Constand, claims he has vehemently denied, insisting the encounter was consensual.