Jennifer Lawrence: 'I still love ex Aronofsky'

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her split from director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, revealing she'll always love the filmmaker.

The Oscar winner dated Aronofsky after falling for him on the set of their film Mother! but the relationship fell apart over the summer last year (17).

"I was in love with him for, like, two years," she said on a recent taping of Marc Maron's podcast. "I still love him very much."

And Lawrence can still clearly remember her first meeting with Darren, adding, "He flew in, pitched me (the movie), left. The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, 'He's hot'.

"I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, 'Pippy, that’s called sexual tension'.

"He played hard to get for, like, nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me."

The two started dating after shooting on Mother! wrapped.

"I mean, if we count everything, (we dated for) like two years," she explained. "I had been saying two years for so long and he was like, 'It’s been like, six months!'"

During her chat with comedian Maron, Jennifer also revealed she likes to stay friends with her exes, including Nicholas Hoult: "I think it's because I'm blunt," she said. "I don't think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you're just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there's no lying, it's just honesty. Everybody's a good guy to each other.

"All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick was a great boyfriend."

She added, "My heart breaks every time I go through a break-up... (but) they (ex-boyfriends) just never did anything to, like, devastate me. They were just good people. Maybe that's also the secret - I'm attracted to good people."