James Gunn keen to cast Mark Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy sequel

Director James Gunn is entertaining the idea of casting Star Wars legend Mark Hamill in the next Guardians of the Galaxy sequel following a fan request online.

The filmmaker, who is currently developing the script for 2020's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, was approached by Twitter follower Ian Fee on Sunday (25Feb18) and asked if he could "find a role" for Hamill in the forthcoming superhero movie - and Gunn was more than receptive, suggesting the veteran stop by his California home to discuss the project.

"I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee," Gunn replied.

The invitation sparked Hamill's interest, and he soon responded, "I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor."

"Haha let's do it," tweeted Gunn, as Hamill asked him to get in touch directly "if you're serious", which the director insisted he was.

The Twitter exchange stirred excitement among sci-fi fans, particularly as the Guardians of the Galaxy films have been known to reference key pieces of pop culture from the 1970s and '80s, when Hamill first shot to superstardom as Luke Skywalker in George Lucas' Star Wars blockbusters.

If Gunn does recruit Hamill for the forthcoming sequel, he will join leading man Chris Pratt and his co-stars Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel.

Sylvester Stallone is also rumoured to be making a return as Ravager boss Stakar Ogord, after appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 last year (17).