Red Sparrow director shocked by Jennifer Lawrence's lingerie reveal

Jennifer Lawrence had an awkward encounter with her Red Sparrow director when she thought he needed to OK the lingerie she wore in one sexy scene.

The actress reteamed with her The Hunger Games director Frances Lawrence for the steamy thriller, in which she plays a spy, and admits she didn't think twice when she thought he wanted her to model a sexy costume for him.

"I accidentally made a mistake about Francis' intentions of coming into my dressing room," she smiles. "He keeps being very respectful throughout the underwear process and finding the right lingerie. When I would go into fittings he wouldn't take pictures.

"But you know you never really go on camera without the director approving a costume? So I'm in the lingerie and they (assistants) were like, 'Jennifer, Francis is here to see you', and I was like, 'Wait, send him in'. And he walks in and he's like, 'Oh my God, what are you doing?'

"I was like, 'I thought you came to see the costume!' So there was a lot of laughter throughout the whole thing. The scene with Joel when I was in my underwear, the first time I open the door I gasped and then shut it!"

And Jennifer admits working with a man and a crew who have known her for several years, through The Hunger Games franchise, made Red Sparrow's sex scenes a little too comfortable at times.

She tells WENN, "It's funny because I feel like Francis has known me since I was a child. He's like almost a paternal figure to me. And the camera guys I've known since I was little, so it was almost just like being in a nude house. You know, those families who get naked in front of each other, it just felt like that. I think it was way weirder for them.

"I accidentally moved something and flashed the camera guys and they were like, 'Oh my God!'"