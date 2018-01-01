Jennifer Lawrence watches Disney movies to calm her nerves on flights, after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing last year.

No one was injured during the incident in June 2017, when her private plane flying from Kentucky to New York suffered double engine failure at 31,000 feet. However, Jennifer was so affected by the close call that she had to go to therapy to seek help for post-traumatic stress.

And now, when it comes to having to jet around the world for her career, the 27-year-old actress has a unique way of keeping calm in the air - watching Disney films on rotation.

"Thank you, Emma Watson, for Beauty and the Beast... I've seen it six or seven times," Jennifer told Vanity Fair magazine. "If anybody has any questions about it, come to me."

Jennifer's latest film is Red Sparrow, in which she stars as a Russian ballerina turned spy. But taking on the role of a dancer took some discipline on the actress' part - namely that she had to lose weight.

"I’ve always wondered what it would take to get me to really diet, to really be hungry, because I’ve never done it for a movie," she said. "For Hunger Games, they told me to lose weight, and then I discovered Jack in the Box (fast food outlet). Red Sparrow was the first time that I was really hungry, and disciplined. I can’t be in character as an ex-ballerina and not feel like an ex-ballerina."

But sticking to the diet was more than a little difficult for Jennifer, who added: "I can’t work on a diet. I’m hungry. I’m standing on my feet. I need more energy. I remember having a meltdown, freaking out that I had eaten five banana chips."

And as soon as she stopped filming the ballet scenes, she ditched the calorie-controlled eating plan. Filming the movie in Europe meant Jennifer had a vast array of delicious food at hand, which she took full advantage of.

"I discovered this Viennese kielbasa sausage in an uncircumcised French-bread roll, with pickle relish," she laughed. "I had that almost every day in Budapest - which you can see, because I continue to grow in the movie. Dieting is just not in the cards for me."