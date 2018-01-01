American Black Film Festival honours Jordan Peele, Ava DuVernay & Billy Dee Williams

Jordan Peele, Ava DuVernay and Billy Dee Williams went home victorious at the 2018 American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honours.

The annual event, an independent film festival that focuses primarily on black film, was held at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night (25Feb18).

Peele's Get Out went home with the Movie of the Year, the same accolade it's up for at this week's Oscars.

"People ask me if I was surprised at the timing (of the film). Referring to the fact that we are living in a country of heightened racism. This is the exact same country we have always been living in," Peele, who wrote, directed and produced the hit film, said as he collected the award. "All these sentiments, hatred, and bigotry has been there, though sometimes it's just a little bit under the surface. I feel honoured to be a part of this renaissance."

DuVernay went home with the Industry Visionary Award. The director, who's currently promoting her upcoming Disney flick A Wrinkle in Time, got her start at the ABFF, and she thanked founder Jeff Friday in her speech.

"(Thanks) for putting in good work for black filmmakers in the independent space," she said, referring to Friday.

She also gave Star Wars legend Williams a shout out: "He broke boundaries that no one ever thought could be broken so I thank you."

Williams, who rose to global fame after landing the part of Lando Calrissian in the sci-fi franchise, took home the biggest honour of the night, the Hollywood Legacy Award.

"I can tell you that my journey hasn't always been smooth but ultimately a positive one," the 80-year-old actor told the audience. "If on that journey I have helped pave just a little bit of a way for black talent... that will have more opportunities today than yesterday, then I can say that has been the greatest role of my lifetime."

Other winners included Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and Power's Omari Hardwick.