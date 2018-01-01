Gemma Chan joins Captain Marvel

Gemma Chan has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' first female-led superhero movie Captain Marvel.

The Humans actress will play Minn-Erva, the alter ego of Doctor Minerva, a geneticist from the alien race Kree, who serves as an antagonist in the Marvel Comics.

Gemma confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday night (26Feb18) by sharing a casting article and writing in the caption, "Very excited to be joining the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) #CaptainMarvel."

The actress will join Oscar winner Brie Larson, who stars as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien in an accident, and she subsequently acquires powers which include strength, energy projection and flight - powers Minn-Erva also possesses.

Gemma, 35, rose to fame in her native Britain with the sci-fi TV series Humans, which has recently wrapped its third season. She had small parts in blockbusters such as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Transformers: The Last Knight. In 2018, she will star alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots and in romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians.

The Captain Marvel cast also includes Jude Law, as Walter Lawson/Mar-Vell, She's Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise, and Samuel L. Jackson, who will reportedly return as his regular MCU character Nick Fury. Ben Mendelsohn is in talks for the lead villain role.

It is being directed by Mississippi Grind's Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and the most recent script was written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet following previous drafts by Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman, according to Deadline.

The superhero movie, which will take place in the '90s, putting it before the rest of the MCU films, is set for release in March, 2019.