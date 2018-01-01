Jennifer Lawrence: 'I want my sense of humour surgically removed!'

Jennifer Lawrence has joked she wants to have her sense of humour "surgically removed" because her quips keep getting her into trouble.

The 27-year-old actress has found herself in hot water on numerous occasions after her one-liners have gone down the wrong way. The latest such situation saw her hit headlines when she appeared to bite back at Joanna Lumley, telling the Baftas host that the gushing introduction as she took to the stage was "a bit much".

Jennifer has since insisted her remark was a response to an inside joke with the Absolutely Fabulous star, but said during an interview on Lorraine on Tuesday (27Feb18) that the scandal had once again reminded her that she needs to be careful with the jokes she makes.

"I’m going to cut out my sense of humour, I just finally realised... I'm not going to joke anymore - they never go right. Nobody ever gets it," she said. "I have a horrible awful sense of humour that I'm going to cut it out - have it surgically removed. It gets me in trouble!"

Recalling another situation, Jennifer said: "The same thing happened backstage at the Golden Globes in 2000-something. Some guy was interviewing me like this (puts her hands in front of her face), and I was like, ‘Can’t live your whole life behind your phone dude.’ And everyone was like, ‘Oh my God - English wasn’t his first language’, and I was like, ‘What?” Another joke, fell flat."

Host Lorraine Kelly also asked Jennifer about her decision to wear black to the Baftas in support of the Time's Up and #MeToo campaigns. The Red Sparrow star has been vocal in her support of men and women coming forward with their tales of sexual assault and harassment, and thinks these campaigns will be what change the world.

"I’m so happy to be alive right now during this movement," she smiled. "I just think that the Time’s Up movement, the #MeToo, we’re going to make a world so different for the women coming after us. We have to reshape the way that we’re treated. The things that were normalised before aren’t going to be normal anymore. I completely support it."