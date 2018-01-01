Charlize Theron considering marijuana therapy to cure insomnia

Charlize Theron is open to smoking marijuana again in a bid to help her conquer insomnia.

The Fate of the Furious star reveals she used to puff weed regularly when she was in her 20s, but the 42-year-old stopped years later when she no longer enjoyed the highs the drug gave her.

"I was a wake-and-baker (wake up and smoke) for most of my life," she told E! News on Monday (26Feb18).

"I was older (when I started to use it)," she added. "I didn't really mess around with anything until I was much older. But I really appreciated marijuana way more than alcohol or anything else.

"My chemistry was really good with it when I was younger and then it just changed one day. Like, in my early 30s, I just became boring on it and I would just stand in front of my fridge, so that's no good... It totally changed, so I stopped."

However, with the expansion of the marijuana health industry and the drug's legalisation, the actress is interested to see if it can help her beat insomnia without affecting her everyday life.

"I'm open to retrying it again because now there's all these different strains and you can be specific with it," the mum of two continued, "and I'm actually really interested, because I have really bad insomnia, and I'd much rather get off sleeping pills and figure out a strain that helps me sleep better.

"So when I have a moment, I'm actually doing that with my mom. My mom has really bad sleep too."