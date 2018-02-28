Kevin Spacey's foundation to close

Kevin Spacey's performing organisation The Kevin Spacey Foundation will close later this week (begs26Feb18).

The Kevin Spacey Foundation launched in Britain in 2008, during the actor's tenure as artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London, according to Variety.

The American Beauty star was removed from the foundation's board of directors in November (17) and bosses at the organisation, which worked to encourage young people to participate in the arts, have decided to shut it down on Wednesday (28Feb18), following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct that have been made against Spacey.

"The Trustees have reached the conclusion that the work of the Kevin Spacey Foundation UK is no longer viable and as such the Foundation will be closing on the 28 February 2018," a statement reads. "The Trustees would like to thank all their partners, artists and organisations for the great work that has been done in association with the Foundation. The Trustees hope that the objects of the charity will be taken forward by other organisations."

Last year (17), actor Anthony Rapp alleged the Oscar winner pinned him to a bed in his apartment when the Star Trek: Discovery actor was just 14 years old and his claims prompted bosses at streaming service Netflix to fire Spacey from hit drama House of Cards.

The disgraced actor was also replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's Getty family kidnap drama All the Money in the World.

Since Rapp came forward, several other former colleagues and co-workers have accused Spacey of inappropriate sexual behaviour and British police officers are investigating criminal complaints against the actor.