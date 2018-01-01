Russell Crowe auctioning off personal items in 'divorce' sale

Russell Crowe is moving on from his failed marriage by auctioning off his personal items.

The Gladiator star and estranged wife Danielle Spencer split in 2012 and Russell has now teamed up with bosses at Sotheby's Australia to host Russell Crowe: The Art of Divorce auction, which will take place on 7 April (18), what would have been the former couple's 15th wedding anniversary.

The 227 items up for grabs will include jewellery, guitars, movie memorabilia, art, cars, and motorcycles.

"Divorce has its way of making you really examine the things that are essential in life - and the things that are not," a statement from the actor reads. "Through the process I had a look around and realized I had a lot of stuff. Career stuff, stuff I've collected, and stuff in general. Boxes and boxes of stuff... so, in the spirit of moving forward into fresh air, here's a portion of that collection of stuff."

Earlier this month (Feb18), Crowe announced he is selling more than half of his impressive watch collection, but did not reveal why. The timepieces will also be part of the "divorce" sale.

"This auction I'm having April 7th in SYDNEY will feature no less than 29 watches!! Representing over half my collection," he wrote on Twitter. "21 or so of the ones on sale are Chronographs. Never had a flash watch as a kid. Certainly made up for it as an adult haha (sic)."

"Every watch comes with a signed letter saying what project I associate the watch to," he added. "(The) auction will be live in Sydney, however you'll be able to bid from wherever you are in the world. April 7th. I'll give you lots more details later, but you will be able to register to bid online, you'll be able to watch the auction taking place, pre auction you can view catalogue, enquire about condition, ask specialists questions. Live, phone and online bidding."

Russell and Danielle wed in 2003 and have two sons together.