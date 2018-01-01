Natasha Henstridge reaches divorce settlement after four long years

Actress Natasha Henstridge is officially a single woman again, four years after filing for divorce.

The Species star began divorce proceedings with Scottish singer Darius Campbell in 2013 after just two years of marriage.

The former spouses, who had been together for a total of seven years, tried to give their marriage another go and briefly reconciled in 2016, but Natasha confirmed they were exes once again last spring (Mar17).

According to The Blast, the divorce has since been finalised, with the pair having come to a settlement regarding the financial aspects of their split.

Henstridge has won the right to keep every cent of her acting earnings, with court documents revealing "all interest in any manner" related to her film career, including "residuals, royalties, and profit participation", will remain hers exclusively. The 43-year-old Canadian will also keep her jewellery, personal items, her 2016 Lexus automobile, and her pension with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Meanwhile, Campbell, 37, is entitled to maintain his European home, his Jeep Wrangler sports utility vehicle, and all earnings from his music and acting endeavours, too.

The stars, who do not have any children together, have agreed not to pay each other spousal support or alimony of any kind.

News of Natasha's divorce finalisation comes just months after she joined a number of other actresses, including Ellen Page and Olivia Munn, at the start of the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement in November (17) by accusing film director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct.