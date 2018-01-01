A Wrinkle in Time vacation turned into wonderful film experience for Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey didn't need much persuading to take a leading role in Ava DuVernay's new movie A Wrinkle in Time as she was planning to be on set with the filmmaker anyway.

When Oprah heard the director would be shooting the film on New Zealand's South Island, she started making plans to pay her a visit and hang out - because she had always wanted to visit the area.

"Ava and I were talking on the phone, and when she went to New Zealand and posted pictures of her scouting, I wanted to go," she tells WENN. "I had been in New Zealand the year before - in Auckland - and did not get to the South Island. I had so wanted to do that.

"So when I heard she was going to be filming in New Zealand I said, 'I'm going!' I said, 'I'm just gonna go hang out with you for however long it takes and watch you shoot the film...'"

Ava had different plans, urging Oprah to take a look at the script and consider taking a role.

"She didn't want to pressure me and our friendship," Winfrey adds. "I didn't even know what it was but I said, 'OK, I'll do it'. Then I thought, 'Let me read the book (Madeleine L'Engle's science fantasy novel)'."

Oprah is now glad she signed on, admitting the whole experience of shooting a film with her friend in New Zealand was amazing: "It wasn't until the day I was called for the fitting for the costumes that I realised, 'Whoa! This is some kind of movie!' It just came up out of the imagination. The whole process has just been one big delight."