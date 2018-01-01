Camila Cabello debuts YouTube documentary

Pop star Camila Cabello has given fans a rare insight into her private life away from the stage in a new YouTube documentary.

Made In Miami debuted online on Tuesday (27Feb18), and takes viewers on a tour of her home city, as well as introducing them to Camila's family and close friends as they share stories about her rise to fame.

"I'm so proud of the documentary," she told devotees in a live streaming session to promote the film. "It's definitely the most intimate thing I've ever done. It's the most I've ever let people in before, because I'm a really private person, and have always been like that. That's why I'm bad at social media, and why I don't post enough...!"

The former Fifth Harmony singer admits it took a little persuading to get her loved ones to take part in the shoot, because her relatives, in particular, are just as introverted as she is.

"My family is so shy," Camila shared. "I'm super introverted so I've had to work through that... but my family... like, my mum hates interviews, cries on the way to interviews because she gets so shy, my grandpa doesn't wanna talk (on camera)...

"So I just kept telling them, everybody needs to be in it... because I knew that it would be kinda like a live photo album for my (family), and I'm so happy my grandpa's in it, he's so cute... It's such an intimate part of my life..."

The Havana hitmaker also wanted the documentary to explore her family's Cuban culture, after moving from the island country to Miami, Florida when Camila was a kid.

"Getting to share our story and shed light on immigrants and immigration issues... I'm just really, really proud of it," she said. "I'm so influenced by Miami and where I come from, and that's why I never left... This is always gonna be my home. It made me."

During the social media session, Camila also debuted her new puppy, a black German shepherd she's named Thunder.