Serena Williams' husband takes out billboards to celebrate tennis return

Serena Williams' new husband Alexis Ohanian has turned their baby girl into a billboard star to celebrate the tennis ace's solo return to the competitive circuit.

The sportswoman has been focused on getting back to top form ever since giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September (17), and to mark mum's upcoming participation in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, Reddit co-founder Alexis Sr. has commissioned four billboards en route to the city in Palm Springs.

The huge posters all feature baby Alexis, and spell out, "GREATEST MOMMA OF ALL TIME", with the final one featuring a photo of Serena holding her little girl, alongside the message, "Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T. (Greatest Momma of All Time) - Alexis Jr + Sr."

"These just went up on alongside I-10 (highway) into Palm Springs," the proud dad wrote on Instagram. "@olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT".

The touching surprise reduced a stunned Serena to tears.

"Literally am crying," she replied to her husband's post. "This is so sweet. I love you."

Serena, 36, had previously planned to head back to the Grand Slam court for the Australian Open to defend her 2017 title, but pulled out of the competition at the start of the year (18) after losing an exhibition match to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in December (17), her first return to the tennis spotlight.

She recently joined her sister, fellow athlete Venus Williams, to play doubles for Team USA in the Fed Cup, where they were cheered on by Alexis Sr. and Jr.

Despite the moral support from her family, they lost to Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.