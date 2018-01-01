Emma Thompson: 'I had my heart very badly broken by Kenneth Branagh'

Emma Thompson used the breakdown of her marriage to Kenneth Branagh as inspiration for her heartbreaking Love Actually scene.

In the 2003 romantic comedy, Emma plays a wife who cries uncontrollably to Joni Mitchell after discovering a necklace her husband, played by the late Alan Rickman, bought for his mistress.

During a fundraiser for the Tricycle Theatre in London on Tuesday night (27Feb18), Emma revealed that, for the scene, she channelled the emotions she felt in her own life - when her marriage to Kenneth broke down amid rumours he had been having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

"That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it's something everyone's been through," she said, according to The Sun. "I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn't meant for me... Well it wasn't exactly that, but we've all been through it."

Emma and Kenneth met in 1987 while filming TV series Fortunes of War, and got married two years later. They co-starred in a number of productions before announcing their separation in 1995.

It later emerged that he had fallen in love with Helena while filming 1994 horror Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, and they enjoyed a relationship until 1999.

Emma, 58, previously told The Times newspaper in 2012: "That is... all blood under the bridge. You can't hold on to anything like that. I just think... pfft. It's pointless. I haven't got the energy for it.. Helena and I made our peace years and years ago... she's a wonderful woman."

Emma went on to marry actor Greg Wise in 2003, four years after welcoming their daughter Gia.