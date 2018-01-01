Rose McGowan seeking to have drugs charge thrown out

Rose McGowan's lawyer has filed documents calling for her drugs charge to be thrown out.

An arrest warrant was issued for the former Charmed star after she left her wallet on a flight which landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in January (17). Police officers reportedly found "two small plastic bags containing a white powder substance", which tested positive for cocaine.

The actress reported to police in Virginia in November and was subsequently arraigned for felony possession of a controlled substance, and she is set to face a preliminary hearing in Leesburg, Virginia in March (18).

However, according to The Associated Press, her lawyer Jessica Carmichael filed court papers on Tuesday (27Feb18) calling for the charge to be dropped, claiming that five hours passed between McGowan leaving the plane and the wallet being found by cleaning staff.

"There is simply no point in time at which the evidence places Ms. McGowan and the cocaine together in the same place," Carmichael wrote, arguing that the drugs could have been planted.

The lawyer claims Harvey Weinstein, who has strenuously denied McGowan's accusations of rape, could have targeted her, adding, "It is now public knowledge that Weinstein employed underhanded tactics to 'silence' his victims."

The Grindhouse star made similar allegations on social media when news of the arrest warrant surfaced in late October (17). She said authorities were using the drug charge to try and "silence" her after speaking out about the alleged sexual abuse.

"Are they trying to silence me?" she tweeted. "There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSES**T."

Carmichael also called for a dismissal on the grounds that drug crimes on an interstate flight should be handled in federal court, not state.