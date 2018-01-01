Margot Robbie's new film finds funding

Margot Robbie's new film Dangerous Odds has found backing.

The movie, based on Marisa Lankester's memoir documenting her life as a sports betting empire boss, was first touted in 2015. It has now been confirmed that independent film production company Bold Films will fund it, after Warner Bros., who originally planned to make the feature, decided not to proceed with the project.

"We are incredibly excited to work with Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie at this momentous time in her career. She will do an amazing job bringing this thrilling true story and fascinating character to life," Bold Films chairman Michel Litvak said, reports Deadline.

Robbie, who is up for her first Best Actress Oscar at Sunday's (04Mar18) Academy Awards for her portrayal of real-life figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, will play Marisa. Her company LuckyChap Entertainment is co-producing the movie, along with Bold Films and Entertainment 360.

"It's a great character; it's a female Scarface in the rise of this great criminal operation under the leadership of a very savvy woman," Bold Films chief executive officer Gary Michael Walters enthused. "Margot Robbie is an extraordinary actress and couldn't be hotter right now. She is so versatile and strong with comedy, drama and action - she really is the full package, and that's rare. She's built up a great production company with LuckyChap."

LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley, Robbie's husband, will work with Litvak and Jon Oakes, as well as Entertainment 360's Ben Forkner.

A representative for Robbie's company said the team were dedicated to telling "female-driven stories that feel original, unique and rebellious in nature".