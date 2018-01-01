Eva Longoria struggled to direct during first trimester

Pregnant Eva Longoria feared she would be dubbed a "terrible director" while working on comedy series The Mick during her first trimester, because she napped at every opportunity.

The former Desperate Housewives star was in the middle of shooting an episode of actress Kaitlin Olson's new TV show last year (17) when she discovered she was expecting her first child, and although the baby news came as a "beautiful surprise", hiding the symptoms of her condition proved to be tough.

"I was so nauseous and tired," she tells Us Weekly. "I thought they're going to think I'm a terrible director because I'm just sleeping all the time! Every chance I got I took a nap!"

The baby, a boy, will be Eva's first with her husband, Jose 'Pepe' Baston, but she's been so busy juggling all of her film, TV, and fashion projects, the mother-to-be has yet to get started on setting up his nursery, or come up with a suitable name.

"Once I finish this pilot, I'll be able to focus on getting ready for my little boy," she says, referring to her latest gig as a producer on a soap-style drama series called Grand Hotel.

In addition, the 42-year-old, who is due this spring (18), is preparing to launch her eponymous clothing line with cable channel the Home Shopping Network (HSN) in late March, and promote her Overboard movie remake with Anna Faris ahead of its April release.

Eva and Jose will also celebrate their second wedding anniversary in May (18).

The Mexican TV executive already has three children with his ex-wife Natalia Esperon.