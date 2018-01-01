Aaron Paul's wife struggling with painful breastfeeding complications

Actor Aaron Paul's wife Lauren Parsekian has battled "unbelievable" breastfeeding complications twice since giving birth.

The couple welcomed its first child in February (18), and philanthropist Lauren has not left the pain in the delivery room, revealing she has been suffering from bouts of Mastitis, an infection caused by breastfeeding that ignites severe pain and flu-like symptoms.

"This post labor chapter has been rough at times," she wrote in a caption attached to a sweet image of her newborn daughter on Instagram on Wednesday (28Feb18). "Recovering from labor is no joke. I'm definitely on the mend in that department but... breastfeeding. Oh man. While it’s been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, I have developed Mastitis twice within three weeks."

Although Lauren insists her daughter is her "everything" and is so "precious and pure" she sometimes cries out of sheer love and joy, the 31-year-old admits she has never felt so ill in her entire life.

"I was fighting a fever that almost hit 104. It was the sickest I have ever felt," she shared.

Lauren is so sick, she feels it is important to discuss her condition with fans, noting it may be common for many mothers, but is not openly discussed.

"For the mammas who have been there, I know you feel me," she said. "What I keep coming back to is the fact that I feel like all these very common issues that can come up immediately after having a baby are not really discussed at length and being here now, I’m feeling a responsibility to share this so that any new mamma-to-be reading this is aware of these potential issues."

"If I could give an upcoming mother any advice for this chapter it would be to become well educated about breastfeeding," she added. "Take a class, do your research or have conversations with other mothers. There are so many things that can happen... an oversupply of milk leading to infection, your baby having trouble latching (on), having an undersupply... being aware of this will be so helpful so that you will know how to avoid or handle these things."

Lauren signed off her candid message with a "big virtual hug" to mothers, giving a special shout-out to mums who are raising their kids on their own.

"You are not alone," she concluded. "And because it’s been on my mind, to all the single parents out there raising babies and children, you are an actual superhero. You are THE superhero. Never forget that."