Kristen Wiig eyed for villain role in Wonder Woman 2

Kristen Wiig is in talks to join the Wonder Woman sequel as a villain.

The actress and comedienne is known for her work on NBC sketch show Saturday Night Live and films such as Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters and Anchorman 2.

But it appears Kristen is considering taking on the part of an antagonist, with Deadline reporting that she is in negotiations to play Cheetah in the follow-up to the hit 2017 superhero flick.

Created by William Moulton Marston, and appearing in DC Comics, the character of Cheetah is a major adversary of Wonder Woman, and possesses feline-like qualities, including an enhanced sense of smell, quick reaction times, strength and ability to see in the dark.

Representatives for Warner Bros. have yet to comment on the potential casting.

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins confirmed she would be returning to direct Wonder Woman 2 in June (17) following the success of the film starring Gal Gadot as the titular character. The flick made history at the box office following its release, becoming the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman ever with worldwide earnings of $663 million (£482 million).

Plot details about the sequel are being kept under wraps, but it is believed that it will be set in the 1980s, during the Cold War between Russia and the United States.

Warner Bros. executives had originally pegged 13 December 2019 as the release date for the film, but in November it was announced that the project would hit theatres more than a month earlier than expected, on 1 November (19).

The new date means Wonder Woman 2 will no longer have to compete with Star Wars: Episode IX for box office attention so soon after its release, as the sci-fi epic is scheduled to open on 20 December 2019.

Kristen was last seen opposite Matt Damon in Alexander Payne's Downsizing and is gearing up to start promoting her next film, Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette, also starring Cate Blanchett and Judy Greer.