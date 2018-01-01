Jennifer Lawrence unsure if she'll stop for Ryan Seacrest on Oscars red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence has yet to make a decision about whether or not she'll stop for an interview with Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday (04Mar18).

The 27-year-old actress will be joined by Hollywood’s elite at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards, where Ryan will cover red carpet chats for U.S. TV network E!.

The presenter has recently hit headlines after his former personal stylist Suzie Hardy accused him of sexual harassment, allegations he was cleared of following an extensive investigation by E!. However, Suzie went public with her claims against Ryan even after the investigation results were released, leading to speculation that big stars may avoid a conversation with the host ahead of the ceremony.

One person not sure if she will stop or not is Red Sparrow star Jennifer.

"I don’t know about the Ryan Seacrest thing," Jennifer, who’s been vocal with her support for the Time’s Up and Me Too movements, said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. "I think it is scary, you know. He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury, you know. I don’t know... that is where this stuff gets tricky."

However, Jennifer added that if she did decide not to talk to Ryan, the decision would also be made in relation to the E! network as a whole.

"I mean, there is a lot to think about with E!, you know?" she mused. "I have always had a problem with the Fashion Police. I don’t have a problem with talking about what women are wearing. There was a time they were... they were just mean about people’s bodies, things you shouldn’t say."

The Oscar winner also brought up the issue of Catt Sadler, who left E! after discovering she was being paid significantly less than co-anchor Jason Kennedy. Jennifer and Catt are working on a Me Too docuseries together, and the actress noted that E! have yet to officially replace Catt - instead using an array of other women in her role.

"They aren’t bringing another co-star up," Jennifer said. "I have noticed that they keep cycling these women and I am going... is that so you don’t have to pay another woman equally to Jason? Is this just a way to still maintain that you are not paying women equally?"