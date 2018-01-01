Khloe Kardashian: 'I'll touch my baby bump as often as I choose'

Khloe Kardashian has fired back at online critics who've commented on the way she cradles her baby bump.

The reality star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and is due to give birth in the next month.

She has been showing off her changing figure on her social media pages, with pictures often depicting her with one hand protectively clasping her burgeoning belly, but several followers have hit out at just how much she has been posing in this way.

On Wednesday (28Feb18), Khloe took to Twitter to defend herself, writing: "People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it's MINE. I've waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!"

One fan replied, "Wtf (what the f**k) who would even bother to waste their time being upset about a mom being happy about their pregnancy belly."

To which Khloe responded: "People are so strange let me tell you."

Khloe is currently on vacation in Tokyo, Japan, with her sisters Kim and Kourtney. The trio enjoyed a night out on the town on Wednesday, and Khloe once again posted pictures of her sporting a stunning ensemble on her social media pages.

One shot showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posing in her hotel room shower, showing off her figure in a glittery minidress, teamed with a black jacket, and green fringe earrings.

She completed her look by wearing her blonde hair in a top knot and added some turquoise eye make-up to complement her accessories.

"What's meant to be will always find its way," the 33-year-old captioned the picture.