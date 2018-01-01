Alicia Vikander was made to 'feel stupid and young' in Hollywood

Alicia Vikander was made to "feel stupid" by Hollywood power players early in her career.

The 29-year-old actress, who won an Oscar for her role in The Danish Girl, is set for a big box office hit as she takes over the role of Lara Croft in the rebooted Tomb Raider franchise.

However, as she has made her way up the ladder, Alicia, who married fellow actor Michael Fassbender last October (17), revealed she has endured some difficult times in the film business - before she felt confident enough to stand up for herself.

"I’ve been very fortunate that I haven’t had any sexual harassment on set," she told Elle Magazine in its new April issue. "But I’ve been in situations where people in power have put me on the spot, or made me feel stupid and young when I wasn’t able to express myself publicly.

"Once, an older female co-star actually said on my behalf, 'That’s not OK.' I can now speak up and say that is not fine, and I’ve been given the fortunate position now of not being, in the same way, afraid of losing my job, which was deep down the reason you don’t want to be trouble. You don’t want to be difficult..."

As well as getting in peak physical shape for the demanding role; which included daily workouts and eating five meals a day, Alicia wanted her version of the action heroine, previously played by Angelina Jolie in the 2001 film, to be mentally tough, and confident.

"Lara is a sex symbol in some ways but for me, what makes a woman or a man attractive is someone who dares to speak up, who dares to show their personality," she told the publication. "It’s tough being a young girl at this time, you know? I’m now working in an industry which lives on creating an image, a fantasy and I feel like I need to show younger women that is what it is."