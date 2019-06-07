Kristen Stewart wants to be in Charlie's Angels

Kristen Stewart "would love" to star in the upcoming Charlie's Angels movie.

The film, based on the hit ABC action-series was confirmed last year by Sony, with reports in September (17) claiming that Kristen was to be involved in the reboot. And when the Chanel ambassador stepped out in Los Angeles as part of a promotional appearance for the luxury brand, she revealed that she would be honoured to take part in the upcoming project.

"I would love to do it. I hope that that comes together," she shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. "You never really know that you're going to be making a movie until you're, like, standing on that set."

The 27-year-old also applauded the producers for recruiting Elizabeth Banks as director, after the 44-year-old made her directorial debut in 2015 with Pitch Perfect 2.

"I'm an enormous fan of Liz Banks and I think that she's the perfect person to tell that story in this era. I would back her absolutely all the way," the Twilight star smiled, going on to add that she believes the current social climate makes this the perfect time to introduce the long-anticipated follow-up film.

"The movie should still be fun, but if you ground it and make it about women that really know how to help each other, it'll be perfect to release now. We're all together and strong," Kristen added.

Charlie's Angels first premiered in 1976 and ran for five seasons, with Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith taking on the lead roles in the series. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu starred in Sony's 2000 movie Charlie's Angels, which grossed $264 million (£203 million) worldwide, and 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

The reboot is due for release on 7 June 2019.