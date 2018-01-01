Lee Pace: 'I've dated men and women'

The Hobbit actor Lee Pace has dated both men and women in the past.

The actor, who played Elven kings Thranduil Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy, has never commented on his romantic life before, but made the admission while talking about starring in the Broadway revival of Angels in America, about the gay community during the emergence of the AIDS crisis.

Speaking to W magazine, Lee commented that he thinks it's important for gay actors to play the gay roles in both Angels in America and The Normal Heart, a production about the same topic, which he also previously starred in.

When asked about his sexuality he stopped short of labelling himself, but replied: "I've dated men. I've dated women. I don't know why anyone would care. I'm an actor and I play roles. To be honest, I don't know what to say - I find your question intrusive."

While the Halt and Catch Fire actor has not spoken about his sexuality before, his Hobbit co-star Ian McKellen was thought to have accidentally outed him as gay during a 2012 interview with German website Brash.de.

Ian was comparing how he was the only openly gay actor while filming 2001 movie The Lord of the Rings, while on The Hobbit, he wasn't.

"Just look only how many openly gay actors in the Hobbit (there) were: two of the dwarves, to Luke Evans, Stephen Fry, Lee Pace,” the 78-year-old reportedly said. “In The Lord of the Rings I was the only one, next to it there was my make-up artist and one from the wardrobe team. That's only progress, right?"

Angels in America is currently in previews at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York and it runs until July (18). Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane have transferred with the production from London.