Ashley Judd hopeful career picks up after speaking out about Harvey Weinstein

Ashley Judd has called on Hollywood's top players to "make amends" for blacklisting her after disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein told them she was difficult to work with.

The 49-year-old was among the women who helped ignite the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment after speaking out against Weinstein and exposing him as an alleged serial predator in a New York Times piece published last October (17).

The brunette beauty's story inspired over 80 women to come forward and accuse the movie mogul of sexual misconduct.

Now, Ashley is demanding a career rebirth after missing out on a number of career opportunities.

She previously claimed Harvey told other filmmakers she was a "nightmare to work with" and, as a result, she lost role after role, and her worst fears were realised last year (17) when Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson revealed he decided not to work with Judd and another Weinstein accuser, Mira Sorvino, after the movie mogul advised him to stay away from the actresses.

Judd is now starting to book more roles and she hopes filmmakers who once turned their backs on her call for her talents.

"I hope to have more opportunities now; it would feel exceedingly nice at this particular juncture to be offered more work," she tells Salma Hayek in an interview in Town and Country magazine. "I'm going to be doing a show on Broadway this fall. I was offered a romantic comedy. And that is the greatest amends that Hollywood can make to me for having maliciously blacklisted me for something that was patently false and promulgated by a sexual predator and alleged rapist.

"And I've had people text me and say, 'I knew you personally, and I knew that you weren't difficult, but I couldn't figure out why it was something that I heard about you'," she adds. "And now we know."

Weinstein has previously denied Judd's allegations.