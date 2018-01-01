Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton welcome baby girl

Acting couple Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are parents again.

The Watchmen star and his wife recently welcomed a baby girl.

Morgan shared the happy news via Twitter on Thursday (01Mar18), writing: "Hey y’all... baby gal morgan is spectacular.

"We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff (sic). Thank you."

The actor famously let it slip that the couple was expecting a girl during a Supernatural fan convention last year (17).

"I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rock star," Morgan captioned a photo of himself holding his hands to his face on Instagram. "After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."

The new arrival, whose name has not been revealed, is a little sister for Jeffrey Dean and Hilarie's seven-year-old son Gus.

Morgan and Burton have been together since 2009. They wed in 2014.

Hilarie, 35, debuted her baby bump at the 2017 Emmy Awards in September (17).

The happy news is a far cry from the Hollywood sex scandal headlines Burton has been grabbing in recent months after she and her One Tree Hill colleagues openly slammed show creator Mark Schwahn for multiple instances of alleged sexual misconduct. Burton came forward with claims he kissed her without permission in November (17) and she also supported her co-workers by writing an open letter condemning his "traumatizing" behaviour on set.