Patrick Schwarzenegger hoping to break free from father's shadow

Model and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is determined to become a successful actor without the aid of his father's superstar status.

The young actor is the son of Maria Shriver, who is part of the American political heavyweight Kennedy family, and action hero legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the 19-year-old refuses to rest on his laurels and live in comfort off his parents' mega-fame.

But even though he is determined to become his own man, Patrick admits he still looks to his Austrian-born dad for advice and inspiration.

“My dad is always saying, ‘Never listen to the naysayers'," the teenage hunk tells Cosmopolitan. "He came from another country with 20 bucks in his pocket and climbed the ladder of success. It gives me determination to become my own person - not just his son - and make a name for myself.”

Patrick is doing just that - the rising star is currently promoting his new romantic film Midnight Sun, and he has also landed roles in other films and TV shows, including Ryan Murphy's hit series Scream Queens.

Meanwhile, the heartthrob, who is currently in a relationship with model Abby Champion, reveals his new movie is right up his alley, noting Midnight Sun is the heartbreaking type of romance he loves to watch at home.

"I love a good tearjerker. I watch all different movies with my girlfriend," he shares. "I'm a huge fan of The Notebook and The Fault in Our Stars. You can definitely catch me reaching for the tissues."

Midnight Sun, which also stars Bella Thorne, hits U.S. theatres later this month (Mar18).