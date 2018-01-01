Danny Boyle & Richard Curtis hoping to strike gold with musical comedy

British movie royalty Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis are teaming up for a new musical comedy.

Boyle, the director of Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire, is developing the project with the brains behind beloved movies Love Actually and Four Weddings & a Funeral with the backing of executives at Universal Pictures and Working Title.

Curtis is writing the screenplay, which Boyle will direct, while Working Title's movie moguls Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce.

The film doesn't have a title yet and plot details and casting have been kept under wraps, but Boyle and Curtis have made their names working with top British stars like Ewan McGregor, Hugh Grant, and Emma Thompson and the occasional Hollywood A-lister like Julia Roberts and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The two filmmakers will have a slate of stars lining up for roles in the project, including Elisabeth Moss, who recently confessed that working with Curtis is on her bucket list.

"I'm a huge romantic," she said. "One of my dreams is to be in a seminal romantic comedy - Love Actually or something. I'd love to work with Richard Curtis."

Busy Boyle is also working on the screenplay for the next James Bond movie with John Hodge, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, the new project will reteam Curtis with Bevan and Fellner at Working Title. The trio has collaborated on hits including Love Actually, the Bridget Jones's Diary franchise, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Notting Hill. The writer/director is also behind this summer's (18) Mamma Mia! sequel.

The revered U.K. production company is basking in the glory of a year of hits, which included Oscar nominees Darkest Hour, Baby Driver, and Victoria & Abdul.