David Oyelowo: 'Hollywood is ready to embrace black stars'

Selma star David Oyelowo feels sure Hollywood is on the verge of a race revolution following the success of Black Panther and the rise of filmmakers like Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, and Barry Jenkins.

Just two years after Oscars voters were blasted for failing to recognise actors and actresses of colour while handing out nominations for the all-white 2016 Academy Awards, the British-Nigerian star insists change is coming fast.

"It's very clear that the audience is ready and screaming for actors of colour, or women, or just different kinds of people...," he tells Shortlist. "I certainly think we'll start seeing far more diversity when it comes to big action films, thrillers and all the other films in which we're used to seeing good-looking white guys play the leads."

But he's still not sure Hollywood is ready for a black James Bond, adding, "Whether a black actor will end up being James Bond I don't know... I can't predict if there'll be a black Bond."

His comments echo those of Idris Elba, who remains a fan favourite to take over the 007 franchise when current Bond, Daniel Craig, steps down.

The 45-year-old Luther star recently stated, "There's no such thing as a black Bond," while addressing ongoing rumours suggesting he'll make movie history as the first superspy of colour.

But he is encouraging Bond bosses to consider going in a new direction once Craig hangs up his dapper suits and hands over the keys to 007's Aston Martin.

"Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male?" he mused. "It could be a woman, could be a black woman, could be a white woman... Do something different with it (Bond character). Why not?"