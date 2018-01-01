NEWS Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to announce Best Picture Oscar again Newsdesk Share with :







Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will reportedly present the Best Picture Oscar on Sunday (04Mar17), a year after reading out the wrong recipient for the award.



The duo mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of the prize, when it should have gone to Moonlight, after being handed the wrong envelope by Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accountancy firm who have tabulated the Oscars votes for 83 years. The card they were handed contained the Best Actress card naming La La Land's Emma Stone as the winner, rather than the Best Picture recipient.



What ensued was utter chaos, as Oscars bosses, host Jimmy Kimmel and Beatty and Dunaway themselves attempted to figure out just what had happened.



But despite the unfortunate incident, the pair are said to have been invited back to have another go at presenting the prestigious award.



According to TMZ.com, Beatty and Dunaway rehearsed their big moment at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Thursday night, going through their lines twice.



The website reports that Dunaway will kick things off by saying, "Presenting is better the second time around", before Beatty jokes, "The winner is Gone with the Wind." However, the writers are apparently still putting the finishing touches to the pair's lines.



It has long been speculated that Beatty passed the buck to his co-presenter Dunaway, leaving her to announce the wrong winner so she would be the one responsible for the error.



However, during an interview on The Graham Norton Show last year, Beatty insisted he was just following protocol.

"I thought well, maybe this is a misprint. And then, I shouldn’t foul up the show just because someone made a little error," he said. "My instructions were take the envelope when I walked out. I couldn’t have it before that. And then I go out, and then I say something, and then I open the envelope and then I give it to Faye and she then says what it says.”

