Kylie Jenner shares first mother-daughter picture with Stormi to mark one month since birth

Kylie Jenner has shared the first picture of her holding daughter Stormi to mark one month since the baby was born.

The 20-year-old kept her pregnancy firmly under wraps until 4 February (18), when she revealed online that she had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott three days before. Shortly after, she introduced fans to her daughter Stormi Webster on Instagram, but the focus was on the newborn's hand clutching onto her thumb, although part of her face could be seen in the picture, which has become the most-liked post on the site.

Since then, she had kept Stormi off social media and has been simply posting snaps of herself and of her beauty products, but on Thursday she shared their first-ever mother-daughter image to mark Stormi becoming one month old.

In the full-length shot, Kylie can be seen holding her daughter as she poses in front of a white garage door in a matching sweatpants and hoodie with tree and leaf design. Stormi is wearing a white knitted onesie with animal ears.

"my angel baby is 1 month old today," she simply wrote in the caption.

The beauty mogul also marked the month milestone by showing off her post-baby figure on her Instagram Stories. In the video, she films herself standing in front of a mirror in profile while wearing a black cropped top and skimpy black underwear, showing her flat tummy. In the caption, she wrote, "1 monthhhhh (sic)". In the second video she fiddles with her long black hair while relaxing on a rug in front of the mirror.

Kylie's boyfriend Travis also marked the occasion on Snapchat by posting a close-up picture of Stormi, whose face can't be seen, wearing a pink jumper with "Daddy" written in a red love heart.

"My lil mama 1 month today her favorite unit of course," he wrote in the caption.