Tiffany Haddish asks fans to help her find missing make-up bag

Tiffany Haddish has asked fans for help in finding her make-up artist's Fendi bag, after it was accidentally taken at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon on Thursday (01Mar18).

The Girls Trip actress was just one of the famous faces at the star-studded event in Beverly Hills, and looked stunning for the occasion in a colourful, floor-length dress. And while Tiffany enjoyed herself at the bash, she later took to Instagram with a plea for help after discovering her make-up artist's purse had gone missing.

"Hey y’all it’s me Tiffany Haddish. I just had to keep it 100 with you, I had an awesome time at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, but here’s the thing, okay," the 38-year-old actress began the video. "Me and my 'She Ready' team... was taking pictures together and they had gave us gift bags. And my make-up artist had put her bag inside the gift bag and then the girl who said she was going to WATCH THE BAGS and not let nobody TAKE THE BAGS let somebody TAKE THE MOTHERF**KING BAGS.

"Now. My touch up make-up is in that bag. Okay? IDs is in that bag, cash is in that bag, and it’s a nice bag. And we won’t - look, we ain’t tripping over money. WE WANT THE MOTHERF**KING MAKE-UP AND S**T!”

When someone sitting next to Haddish said, "And the Fendi bag!" the actress responded, "And the Fendi bag that was in there".

"So if you was at the Black Women in Hollywood Essence event check your gift bag and hit me back! Because we need that Fendi bag back. Thank you!" she concluded.

Tiffany's make-up artist for the luncheon was Dionne Wynn, who had posted a selfie at the event on Instagram alongside the caption: "Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon #makeupbydionnewynn #ilovetheskinimin#blackwomeninhollywood."