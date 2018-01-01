Jennifer Lawrence hyperventilates as she's surprised by Real Housewives dinner party

Jennifer Lawrence was left hyperventilating and near tears as she was surprised by a dinner party with The Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel on Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday night (01Mar18).

During the interview, host Andy Cohen told Jennifer: "Three months ago, you were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, and when Oprah asked which three people, alive or dead, you would like to have at a dinner party, you replied Scott Disick, Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel. Well, Jennifer, Housewives dinner parties notoriously don't end well, but since I make dreams come true, take a look over there!"

As a curtain dropped behind them to reveal Luann and Bethenny sitting at a table alongside a cardboard cutout of Scott, Jennifer squealed, jumped up and ran over to the table, where she struggled to decide who to hug first.

Sitting down next to the reality stars, Jennifer gushed: "I got my smile back", before admitting, "I'm seriously gonna cry!"

When Luann admitted it was "so nice" to meet the Red Sparrow star, Jennifer replied: "I'm so happy to meet you too!" She then told Bethenny that she defended her during a conversation with her cousin who "doesn't like" the Bravo star, before quizzing Luann about her relationship with Ramona Singer.

The conversation then took a complex turn as Jennifer quizzed Bethenny about an incident on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with Luann admitting: "I have no idea what they're talking about!"

The camera then panned to Andy, who was in hysterics with his hands over his face as he saw Real Housewives super-fan Jennifer come into her own during the conversation.

Bethenny then commented that Jennifer would make a fantastic Real Housewife, to which the actress replied: "Thank you! I'd be smart like you guys though - I'd be diabolical enough but then find a way to also be likeable."