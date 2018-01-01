James Franco denies using former student's screenplay for The Disaster Artist

James Franco and The Disaster Artist producers have denied using a script written by the actor's former student.

Ryan Moody filed a lawsuit against Franco's production company RabbitBandini and Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures in which he claimed that Franco invited him to write a screen adaptation of the book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, written by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell, while he was working as Franco's unofficial teaching assistant at UCLA (the University of California, Los Angeles).

He claimed he was paid $5,000 (£3,630) for his work on the script and stripped of a writing credit, as well as the associate producer credit he was allegedly promised. He also claimed the producers made the offer to secure the rights to his screenplay for "far less than fair market value".

The producers have now issued a denial to Deadline, stating that the script was written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber from Sestero and Bissell's book.

"To be perfectly clear, all screenplay material created by Scott and Michael in connection with The Disaster Artist was adapted directly from the book written by Tom Bissell and Greg Sestero," the statement read. "Their incredible work, which has been repeatedly recognised by countless organisations, should not be denigrated or defamed in any manner by these specious accusations."

Neustadter and Weber have been nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for their work. They will compete against Aaron Sorkin for Molly's Game, James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name), Virgil Williams and Dee Rees (Mudbound) and Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green (Logan) for the prize, which will be announced on Sunday (04Mar17).

Franco directed and starred in the movie as Tommy Wiseau, the actor and creator of 2003 cult hit The Room. His brother Dave portrayed Sestero, Wiseau's co-star in The Room and the book's author, while Rogen played a script supervisor.