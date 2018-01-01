NEWS Lupita Nyong'o receives sweet birthday messages from Black Panther co-stars Newsdesk Share with :







Lupita Nyong'o proved how popular she is with her Black Panther co-stars when they flocked to share sweet birthday messages with the actress.



Lupita celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday (01Mar18), and told fans on Instagram that her day felt special and that "this year feels like a big one”.



And she got even more of a boost when Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira heaped praise on her.



“Beauty, grace, intelligence and power - inside and out. Happy Birthday to my Nakia, @Lupita_Nyongo. #BlackPantherFam,” Chadwick wrote on Twitter next to a photo of him and Lupita.



Next to a photo Michael uploaded on Instagram the actor gushed: “She looks elegant right?! Graceful! Timeless! No this is the look of a killer getting ready to give me push ups in knee deep popcorn @lupitanyongo I’ve had the pleasure of knowing what a beautiful soul you have & witness you shine your light on the world through your work your passion your joy & in everything you do. Those of us who are lucky enough to know you personally are definitely changed for the better! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!"



“?Happy Birthday to the beauteous, incomparable, indomitable @Lupita_Nyongo. I am so blessed to call you my friend,” Danai, who also shared a snap, posted.



Oscar winner Lupita also shared her own birthday message with fans, uplaoding a photo montage on her Instagram page which included snaps of her with stars like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, magazine covers and her conservation work with elephants.



“Celebrating in FIVES: 5 million of you, 5 AND 30 years of me & 50 photos of the past 5 years on Instagram. Shoutout to @jabaridcx and @katiecm for the composition of this Wakandan birthday song!” she shared. “Thank you to all who have taken the time to show me you care.”

