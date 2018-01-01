David Arquette & David Schwimmer join #AskMoreofHim anti-harassment campaign

Courteney Cox's ex-husband David Arquette has teamed up with her TV brother David Schwimmer to demand powerful men treat colleagues better.

The two stars are among the actors, directors and executives who have added their names to an open letter published on Friday (02Mar18), to support victims and survivors of harassment and abuse.

Inspired by the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, those involved in the new #AskMoreOfHim campaign hope to challenge men to step up and be better people.

"We applaud the courage and pledge our support to the courageous women - and men, and gender non-conforming individuals - who have come forward to recount their experiences of harassment, abuse and violence at the hands of men in our country," the letter reads. "It is never easy for someone who's been harassed or bullied to speak up, especially when the abuse is sexual.

"These people are our colleagues and friends. They are fellow artists and craftspeople. They are also our partners, siblings, parents and children. We are in awe of their strength and commitment to speaking truth to power. But our awe is not enough.

"As men, we have a special responsibility to prevent abuse from happening in the first place. After all, the vast majority of sexual harassment, abuse, and violence is perpetrated by men, whether in Hollywood or not. And in entertainment - like many industries - men continue to hold most of the decision-making power. Therefore, one of the most powerful things that men can and must do is make it clear to other men - including their friends, colleagues, and co-workers - that sexual harassment and abuse are never acceptable."

The 30 men whose names feature on the letter are asking their fellow males to "pledge to support survivors, condemn sexism wherever we see it and hold ourselves and others accountable".

The #MeToo anti-harassment movement was launched shortly after disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was exposed as an alleged serial predator in New York Times and New Yorker articles last year (Oct17). The #TimesUp movement was launched on New Year's Day (01Jan18) to help fund victims' legal campaigns against their harassers and abusers.