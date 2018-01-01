Kim Kardashian to produce kid-driven prank show for Facebook

Kim Kardashian is stepping into a new realm of reality television by producing a prank show led by the kids of famous parents.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares a newborn and two young children with rapper husband Kanye West, has partnered with bosses at Lionsgate to produce the 10-episode You Kiddin' Me series, which is inspired by Kim's "own fun family antics", for streaming platform Facebook Watch.

“I know from firsthand experience that children are wise beyond their years and can come up with the craziest things, so imagine how funny it will be to see them make all the decisions,” the 36-year-old writes in a statement to Variety on Friday (02Mar18).

"I'm delighted to be working with the Lionsgate and Facebook teams on this exciting new venture and invite viewers to witness their favorite celebrity parents get pranked when we launch the series on Facebook Watch."

Famous kids on You Kiddin Me' will switch roles and force their celebrity parents to do everything they say. The interactive programme offers Facebook users the opportunity to share prank ideas and lucky members of the social media platform will also be chosen to take part in the practical jokes.

Kim isn't the only celebrity who has taken on fresh projects with new platform Facebook Watch, which launched last summer (17) - actress Elizabeth Olsen is starring alongside Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Kelly Marie Train in forthcoming dark comedy Sorry for Your Loss, while Scandal beauty Kerry Washington has signed on to lead the cast of Five Points, a teen drama set in Chicago, Illinois.