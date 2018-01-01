NEWS Claire Foy avoided over-preparing for Unsane role Newsdesk Share with :







Claire Foy relied on her instincts when preparing for her scenes in new movie Unsane.



The British actress stars in Steven Soderbergh's psychological thriller as Sawyer Valentini, a woman who believes that someone from her past is stalking her and then suddenly finds herself in a mental institution against her will.



While Claire would normally spend a lot of time contemplating her characterisation for a role, she took a totally different approach to the film.



"I normally know utterly everything I'm going to do at every moment in every role," she told Empire magazine. "But I didn't want to do that here. I think if I'd been too stringent or rigid it wouldn't really have helped the film. The aim for me was to rely purely on my instinct and see what happened, and it's taught me a lot, about filmmaking and acting."

To prepare, Claire spent time doing Internet research and watched documentaries about mental institutions in the United States. And she was excited to take on a part that was so different to her own personality and previous onscreen gigs.



"I loved that she was a bit unlikeable. When you see her locked up (at first), you'd be like, 'Yeah, she deserves it,'" the 33-year-old shared.



Unsane, which also features Jay Pharoah and Juno Temple, was shot on an iPhone in 4K. Accordingly, the entire project was in direct contrast to Claire's acclaimed performance as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series The Crown and in 2017 biographical drama Breathe.



"I really wanted to do something that would completely rip off the plaster. And it did, that's for sure," she added.

