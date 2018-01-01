Daniel Kaluuya was a fan of the ‘sad’ alternative Get Out ending - spoilers

Daniel Kaluuya loved the original ‘sad’ Get Out ending, but test audiences did not.

Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror has fast become one of cinemas most talked about movies, with audiences taken on a roller coaster ride following Daniel’s lead character Chris Washington.

Get Out producer Sean McKittrick recently revealed that the original ending saw Chris captured by cops, but it went down like a lead balloon when it was screened, so an alternative ending, where Chris wins, was included instead.

“I love the original ending,” Daniel enthused to The Playlist. “It was great because of what it said about life — there’s this black guy who’s really cool and went through this trauma, got through all this racism, and in fighting for himself he gets incarcerated. That really resonated with me, because it showed me how unfair the system is.

“However, in hindsight, you still have that with the police lights, and Rod (LilRel Howery) saves him through the black brotherhood — and also, Chris has a life, you know? He has to go out there even after he’s experienced all this racism, and people expect you to see the world in the same way when they haven’t experienced something like that. I thought that was really honest.”

Daniel’s stellar performance earned him a Best Actor Oscars nod, and he’ll battle it out on Sunday (04Mar18) with Daniel Day-Lewis, Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman and Timothee Chalamet.

Get Out is nominated for a further three awards; Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Picture.

“It's like the dream. I am just so happy. I am so happy for everyone. I am happy that Get Out got nominated for (Best) Film. I am happy that Jordan got nominated — Jordan got nominated three times!" Daniel exclaimed when the nominations were revealed in January.