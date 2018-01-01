NEWS Mandy Moore fell in love over FaceTime Newsdesk Share with :







Mandy Moore fell in love with her new beau over video chat sessions.



The actress began dating Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith in 2015, with the couple getting engaged last September (17).



Mandy and Taylor first struck up a romance after exchanging messages on Instagram, but work commitments that they were separated for six weeks after their first date, with the pair relying on technology to keep in touch.



"For six weeks we Facetimed and texted and completely fell in love," she told Cosmopolitan magazine. "As soon as I got time off, I flew to meet him in Canada, where he was performing. When he picked me up at the airport, it was like a romantic comedy. He was waiting at the bottom of an escalator and we had our first kiss as soon as I reached him. I got on a tour bus with Taylor and 10 other dudes."



Mandy was previously married to former Whiskeytown frontman Ryan Adams, with the pair finalising their divorce in June 2016. After suffering through the "hard knocks" of divorce, she is enjoying having a partner who shares the same values.



"We love sharing our life together with our friends and families. I've never really experienced that in a relationship, but I excused that before, thinking, 'I don't need that!' Some of my past choices reflected my fascination with someone whose view of life was totally different from mine," the 33-year-old said. "Relationships take work, but I don't think they should be difficult. I feel very much in line with Taylor and did from minute one."



Mandy famously portrays mother Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, and in her interview, revealed that she is keen to have babies in the near future. "I want to be a mother and a wife. We're both in that same place, and to do it together is awesome," she added.

