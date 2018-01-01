Jessica Alba lands role in Bad Boys TV spin-off

Jessica Alba has landed a role in the Bad Boys TV spin-off.

The mother-of-three, who recently welcomed son Hayes in December (17), will also executive produce the pilot based on the action comedy movie, alongside Gabrielle Union who is set to reprise the role of Syd Burnett from Bad Boys 2.

Alba shared her excitement at the casting with a snap of herself, Union and Olivia Munn.

“Can’t wait to get back on set as an actor and exec producer,” she captioned the photo on Instagram on Friday (02Mar18). “Here’s a #fbf (Flashback Friday) of @oliviamunn probably telling me and @gabunion we’d make really good cops. Detective McKenna and Agent Burnett reporting for duty. Link in bio to read the deets (sic).”

According to Variety, the premise of the show follows Agent Burnett as she leaves the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for a life as a cop in Los Angeles.

Alba's character Nancy McKenna is a former military police officer, who joins the Los Angeles Police Department and is subsequently partnered up with Burnett.

The role will mark the end of Alba's maternity leave after giving birth to her first son on 31 December (17). She also shares two daughters - Haven Garner, six, and Honor Marie, nine - with husband Cash Warren.

Bad Boys, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, was originally released in 1995, and made more than $140 million at the box office worldwide. The sequel, Bad Boys 2, was also a huge success, and catapulted Smith who went on to feature in blockbusters Independence Day, and the Men in Black movie franchise, to Hollywood stardom.